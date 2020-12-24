Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MRTX stock opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

