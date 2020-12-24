Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

