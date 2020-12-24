Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 390,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,523.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 32,747 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $75,318.10.

On Friday, October 30th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.52.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $129,743.46.

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.

RSSS opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

