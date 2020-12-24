Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $485,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

