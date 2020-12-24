Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Major Shareholder Sells $199,800.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,309,581.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,019,277.27.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

