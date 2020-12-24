Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) EVP Sells $17,390.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) EVP John Patrick Stanton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $17,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

