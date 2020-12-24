Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $30,550.05 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USAC opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

