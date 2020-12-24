Insider Selling: Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £42,872.55 in Stock

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Thursday. Volution Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 122.46 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a market cap of £556.04 million and a P/E ratio of 57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.12).

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

