Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 498.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 245,920 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

