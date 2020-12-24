Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $99.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Integer has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

