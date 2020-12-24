Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $0.95. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 20,937 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.95.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.