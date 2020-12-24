Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 366,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 610,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 565,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

