Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Compass Point from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

ICE stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $114.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

