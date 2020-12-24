InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.84

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 6852691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61.

Get InterPrivate Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,221 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IPV)

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.