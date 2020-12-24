InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.84

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 6852691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 1,719,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV)

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

