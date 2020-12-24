Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 451,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 556,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.