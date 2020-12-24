inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Trading 7.3% Higher

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 44,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 26,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

About inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.