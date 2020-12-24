Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 164563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The stock has a market cap of C$25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

