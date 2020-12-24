Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $55.29. 17,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 11,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

