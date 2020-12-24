Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Gap Up to $183.20

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.20, but opened at $189.80. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 863,992 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

