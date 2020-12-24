Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MEG Energy (MEGEF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS: MEGEF) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/9/2020 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/8/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – MEG Energy is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

