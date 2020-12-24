Investors Buy High Volume of Brookfield Renewable Call Options (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $36,824,000.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

