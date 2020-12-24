Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,736 shares of company stock worth $10,217,710. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

