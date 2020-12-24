IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $12.50. IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 716,667 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.35.

Get IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) alerts:

In other IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) Company Profile (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.