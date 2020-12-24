IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IRCP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 353.97% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

