iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 128,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 48,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 95,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

