iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.38

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $27.15. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 737,290 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 145,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.