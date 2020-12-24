IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

ISEE opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,699 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

