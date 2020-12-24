IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.70. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 390,656 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $94.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

