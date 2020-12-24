James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $993.57

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $993.57 and traded as high as $1,038.00. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $1,000.00, with a volume of 3,219 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.19 million and a P/E ratio of 32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.67.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

