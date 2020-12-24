Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,805 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

