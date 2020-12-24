Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 80,978 Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have commented on MFGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

