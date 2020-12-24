Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,435 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RUSL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

