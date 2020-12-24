Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 93.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,486 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCC stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

