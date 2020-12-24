Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trine Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trine Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNE opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. Trine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Trine Acquisition Company Profile

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

