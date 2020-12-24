Jane Street Group LLC Sells 16,089 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

