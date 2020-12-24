Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $371,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $873.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

