Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.