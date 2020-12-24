Jeanna Steele Sells 60,839 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $3,806,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40.

RUN opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,980.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

