Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 20.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $428,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

