Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $325.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.