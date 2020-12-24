Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83. Spectris has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

