Jenny Herman Sells 1,217 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SDGR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schrödinger by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

