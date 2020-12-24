JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) versus KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Critical Analysis

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.05 $501.76 million N/A N/A JetBlue Airways $8.09 billion 0.56 $569.00 million $1.90 7.62

JetBlue Airways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 3 8 3 0 2.00

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -18.95% -23.07% -7.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

