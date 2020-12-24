John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PDT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

