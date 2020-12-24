John Ladowicz Sells 2,500 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $24,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 350 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,622.50.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

