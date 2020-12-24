John Wesley Hardin Sells 1,100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Wesley Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMETEK alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $319,950.00.

Shares of AME opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.