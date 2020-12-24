Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

