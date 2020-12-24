JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.22. Approximately 86,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,781% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 96.94% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

