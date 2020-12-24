JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 335,275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.